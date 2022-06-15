Earle Trey Dodd sentenced in child abuse case

Jun. 15—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man faces 20 years of extended supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender after being sentenced Tuesday for first-degree sexual abuse and attempt to commit first-degree sexual abuse.

Earle "Trey" Newton Dodd III, 38, of Princeton came before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. Dodd pleaded guilty in April to first-degree sexual abuse and attempt to commit first-degree sexual abuse.

Swope sentenced Dodd to a term of one to five years in prison for first-degree sexual abuse and one to three years for attempt to commit first-degree sexual abuse. The sentences were set to run consecutively.

Dodd was arrested in Nov. 7, 2019 and charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust. The October 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury indicted him on both charges.

Dodd was represented Tuesday by attorneys John Byrd and Raeann Osborne. Osborne told the court that Dodd had expressed remorse for his acts and had maintained employment. She asked that the court grant probation,and said that Dodd would like to relocate to Louisiana and be with his family there.

Attorney Josh Lawson, who served the victim's interests as guardian ad litem, told the court that he "didn't think (Dodd) truly grasped what he did to this child and the trauma she will face for the rest of her life."

Swope said he was accepting the plea agreement in order to spare the child.

Once Dodd is released from prison, he was be under extended supervision for 20 years. If he violates the rules of his supervision, he could be returned to prison.

Dodd will be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender as well, Swope said. He will be required follow regulations such as undergoing treatment, having no contact with minor children, cannot view pornography, cannot contact the victim, cannot work or live near a school or other facility with children, must keep the State Police updated about his address and workplace, and must submit a DNA sample.

"This is draconian," Swope told Todd. "That's the only way I can describe it. This is very strict."

The state was represented at Tuesday's hearing by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe.

Dodd was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

