Earley's Kitchen, a Tallahassee south side treasure, aiming to reopen soon

Earley’s Kitchen, a southern-style restaurant on Tallahassee’s south side, closed its doors in late February and anticipated reopening in three months.

But, with design and renovations taking longer than patrons of the restaurant originally anticipated, foodies in the city are anxiously curious about when they will get to dine in once again.

Now there's an answer: As of late last month, the owners said it could be as soon as 60 days before they will be able to reopen their South Monroe Street doors.

Here's what happened: A $213,000 grant from the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency was a helping hand in the restaurant's renovation process, helping to fund its concept of adding an “updated menu, comfortable seating and a modern style eating space,” according to the business’ Feb. 22nd post.

The landmark restaurant planned for interior and exterior renovations including adding a rosewood accent wall, an exterior wall of climbing plants and a full-service bar to its locale after obtaining a building permit in June.

Owner of Earley's Kitchen Jay Morrell is one of the first Tallahassee businesses to receive emergency funding from the Office of Economic Vitality, Friday, March 27, 2020.

Jay Morrell, co-owner of the South Monroe Street eatery, told the Tallahassee Democrat renovations and designs are “not in delay.”

Morrell mentioned the obstacles the restaurant has faced, which include build-to-order parts, are things that “just happened,” but the team is continuing to move forward despite an extension of their original timeline.

Morrell and his wife Anita faced a predicament of juggling the timeline for renovations, the 2023 Florida legislative session and the jobs of their loyal employees.

The Morrells bought Earley's Kitchen in 2008. They are currently operating out of their other locations, Earley’s at the Capitol and Earley’s at the Department of Revenue in Southwood.

Earley's Kitchen located on 1458 S Monroe Street pictured on November 21 undergoing renovations and construction.

“I had a dilemma to either go out and hire tons of new employees to run the (Capitol location during the) legislative session and then once South Monroe went through permitting – whenever that was – close the restaurant and then these folks would be out of a job.”

“So rather than folks who’ve been with Earley’s Kitchen for over 20 years ... not having a job, I closed the restaurant early to spread them throughout the Capitol and ... session so they can continue work.”

The Morrells decided employees, like a family of three who worked for Earley’s on South Monroe, would not be left without a job for that extended period. All of the employees who worked for the South Monroe location were able to keep their jobs at the two other locations.

