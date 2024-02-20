Earlham College professors plan on-campus protest Wednesday to seek unionization

RICHMOND, Ind. — A protest supporting Earlham College professors' attempts to unionize will take place in the heart of campus at noon Wednesday.

A news release from Ryan Murphy, president of the professors' union organizing campaign and associate professor of history and women's, gender and sexuality studies at Earlham, stated that professors of the college and Earlham School of Religion will stage a protest at noon Wednesday on the Heart, the central campus quadrangle in front of Earlham Hall.

The protest's goal is to "up the pressure on the administration" after the Earlham chapter of the American Association of University Professors, an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, filed a formal and legally binding request to begin collective bargaining that was denied by administrators.

There are 84 full-time professors at Earlham according to the release, of which 84.5% (approximately 70 or 71) have signed the pledge stating their intention to join the AAUP.

Two of the issues mentioned leading to the dispute between administrators and the chapter are pay and childcare benefits.

According to the release, Earlham professors are among the lowest paid among their peer institutions in the Great Lakes College Association, and safe and affordable childcare is scarce in Richmond.

The union activists are seeking to rectify both of those concerns by requesting pay that is close to the industry average and are asking Earlham to partner with local child-care providers to increase the number of providers.

Speakers at the protest Wednesday will include faculty, staff and students.

Those interested in more information about the event may contact Gene Hambrick, senior executive director of the Earlham Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Creativity and AAUP executive board member, at 404-548-5744.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Earlham College professors plan protest in support of unionization