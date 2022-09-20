Earlham man who struck and killed pedestrian on I-35 sentenced to probation

Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
·2 min read

An Earlham man who struck and killed a pedestrian while driving last year was sentenced Tuesday to two years probation.

Frank Alan Davidson, 21, of Earlham was charged in May 2021 with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence, vehicular homicide by driving recklessly and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of Stephanie Waddell, 38, of Oskaloosa. On Tuesday, Davidson pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the accident which resulted in a death, a class D felony, according to court records.

"What we have here is many many lives changed forever," Judge Scott Rosenberg said at Davidson's sentencing hearing.

Davidson's attorney, Van Mackey Plumb, acknowledged the pain both parties faced in court on Tuesday.

"I don't think there probably is any greater pain in the world than losing a loved one early," he said.

Plumb said Davidson has grappled with guilt following the accident, leading him to struggle with his mental health and even attempt suicide.

According to his plea agreement, Davidson faced a maximum of up to five years in prison. Plumb requested the court consider Davidson as a candidate for probation, citing Davidson's limited criminal history and mental health struggles, coupled with violence in his family history and the fact that the victim, Waddell, had been walking on the interstate on a dark and rainy night.

Davidson previously pleaded guilty to public intoxication and criminal mischief in the fifth degree in Madison County in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

"I just want to apologize and say I am sorry for what happened," Davidson said Tuesday. "I wish I would have stayed and called the cops there."

In light of Davidson's guilty plea, the state, represented by Kailyn Heston on behalf of Jaki Livingston, recommended dismissing the OWI and reckless driving charges.

"He is a young man and it is clear he is suffering from both mental health and substance abuse issues," Heston said.

Following the recommendation of charges, the court heard statements from Waddell's father Darrell Cope and husband Kurtis Waddell.

In a statement read by an advocate, Cope said, "I want to forgive you for my own healing, but today, I can't."

Waddell was a mother of two who worked as a housekeeper. She enjoyed going on walks and spending time with her family, according to her obituary.

In addition to probation, Davidson was ordered to pay $1,025 in fines and engage in a victim-offender reconciliation program if requested by the family of the victim. The court also ordered Davidson to enroll in mental health and substance abuse programs.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Earlham man sentenced to two years probation following hit and run

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson calls January 6 a ‘nonviolent election justice protest’

    “The FBI is breaking its own procedures to create the illusion that new domestic extremism cases are popping up all over the United States,” the Fox News host claimed

  • Stagflation Is an Exaggeration. It's FedEx You Should Worry About

    Here's what I see with Fed action ahead and why I'm not so worried about stagflation -- unless we really mess things up.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

    Growth stocks are down in 2022 for a variety of reasons, ranging from continued pandemic-related supply chain issues to tough comparisons with a blistering 2021 to a hawkish Federal Reserve that's raising interest rates to control surging inflation to avoid a recession. This explains, in part, why shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) have been battered in 2022 despite reporting impressive earnings. Fortinet's stock price is down 30.3% this year and shares of Skyworks have slipped 36%.

  • ‘SPAC king’ is throwing in the towel on two vehicles after failing to find target companies in time

    Chamath Palihapitiya, backer of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. special-purpose acquisition corporations, or SPACs, is winding down two vehicles after failing to find target companies within the required time frame.

  • Subject of interest arrested after shooting near University of Arizona

    A "subject of interest" was arrested after reports of a shooting that occurred near the University of Arizona. The investigation remained ongoing.

  • Biden’s pandemic comment sparks debate among experts who say winter and potential new variants are key

    The fallout from President Joe Biden's assertion on Sunday that the pandemic is over continued into Tuesday, with experts continuing to disagree and warn that winter may bring new variants and more sickness.

  • Missouri Democratic leader introduces bill to repeal state’s near-total ban on abortion

    “Preventing the state from imposing forced pregnancies on unwilling Missourians is a top priority,” said Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat.

  • 'Serial' host Sarah Koenig says she was 'shocked' by Adnan Syed's release, nearly a decade after the hit podcast covered his case: 'I did not see this coming at all'

    On Monday, a Baltimore judge vacated Adnan Syed's conviction in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, for which he was serving a life sentence.

  • Autism diagnosis in adulthood linked to higher rate of psychiatric conditions

    Story at a glance People on the autism spectrum may also have varying co-occurring disorders and psychiatric conditions. An analysis of more than 4,600 autistic adults finds differences in the group that was diagnosed during childhood and the group diagnosed at age 21 or older. This may have implications for past studies in adults with…

  • No decision reached for Kentucky school shooter seeking parole. He’ll face another hearing

    Michael Carneal, who has served nearly 25 years for a Kentucky school shooting that left three dead, said he didn’t know if he should be released from prison.

  • Trump is fuming over the attention DeSantis is getting for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: Rolling Stone

    Two sources close to Trump told Rolling Stone he has been irritated and complaining about the praise DeSantis got for the political stunt.

  • Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice

    Seated low in her canoe sliding through a rice bed on this vast lake, Kendra Haugen used one wooden stick to bend the stalks and another to knock the rice off, so gently the stalks sprung right back up. On a mid-September morning, no breeze ruffled the eagle feather gifted by her grandmother that Haugen wore on a baseball cap as she tried her hand at wild rice harvesting — a sacred process for her Ojibwe people. Wild rice, or manoomin (good seed) in Ojibwe, is sacred to Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region, because it’s part of their creation story — and because for centuries it staved off starvation during harsh winters.

  • Mariska Hargitay Calls ‘Law & Order’ Historic Three-Hour Crossover Event A ‘Pure Miracle’

    “Law & Order” fans are in for a treat on Thursday! For the first time ever, NBC is airing a historic three-hour “Law & Order” cross over event, that will reunite the cast of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Accomplishing this, was no easy feat according to “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay.

  • Sylvester Stallone holds hands with wife in new Instagram post sparking reconciliation rumors amid divorce

    Sylvester Stallone fueled juicy relationship speculation amid divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin in a new Instagram post. The photo showed himself holding hands with Flavin.

  • See Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Spark Chemistry in Clip from Peacock's 'Meet Cute' Rom-Com

    Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star in Meet Cute, which debuts on Peacock Wednesday

  • Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain

    Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival

  • Italy's right-wing bloc set for election win

    STORY: Italy is going to the polls on Sunday (September 25) after Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government was brought down by party infighting in July. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming elections. Who are the main parties and personalities?Polls have consistently shown the country's right-wing bloc will win a majority in both houses of parliament. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, is seen as frontrunner to become the nation's first female prime minister. The former far-right activist from Rome has energized her party, which is set to see its share of the vote leap to around 25% from only 4% at the last election in 2018. Her party is widely expected to emerge as Italy's largest single party at Sunday's vote and lead an alliance of right-wing parties to a comfortable victory. The conservative bloc also includes the League party, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. Salvini is the abrasive former interior minister, who takes a hard line on immigration. In recent months, he has been eclipsed by Meloni. Berlusconi, who will turn 86 four days after the election, has shrugged off old age, ill-health, sex scandals and a criminal conviction. The four-times prime minister is battling for a central role after the vote, even if his party is the junior partner now among its three main parties. Italy's electoral system favors groups able to form broad alliances, likely amplifying the right-wing bloc's victory. The right has also been helped by divisions in the center-left...There, attempts to form a broad electoral alliance by the main Democratic Party, led by former prime minister Enrico Letta, fell apart.That leaves three main groups fighting for votes - the PD and its allies, the centrist Azione party and its Italia Viva partner, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.Led by Giuseppe Conte, the 5-start Movement withdrew support for Draghi's government in July, sparking divisions that led to this early election. His strategy has in part been vindicated by an improvement in 5-Star's poll standings, but the party still faces a spell in opposition.And what are the main issues for voters? As in other European countries, the cost of living crisis has overshadowed other concerns such as immigration, crime and public services. The conservative alliance has called for tax cuts across the board to help Italians cope with rising prices.The Democratic Party wants tax reductions to be more targeted towards lower income groups. Meloni has repeatedly voiced her support for Western policy against Russia after it invaded Ukraine. But League leader Matteo Salvini has called for the European Union to shield Italians from the economic side-effects of sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion. Polls are open from 0700 local time on Sunday.

  • Mom records ‘creepy’ man following her daughter through Walmart, is horrified when she looks him up online

    He disappeared the second he realized he was being recorded. Later, a quick search online would reveal his terrifying identity.

  • Hawaii Cafe Employee Helps Save Missing Teen Abducted At Knifepoint

    A15-year-old girl violently taken from a Hawaii beach was rescued by a kindly restaurant worker after convincing her alleged abductor to buy her a meal. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was arrested in Hilo — on the east side of Hawaii's big island — on Saturday for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Hawai’i Police Department. Authorities said the teenager, whom they identified as Mikella Debina, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday near Waikoloa Beach Drive at Anaeho’omalu Ba

  • Missing High School Students Turn Up Dead on North Carolina Trail

    Orange County Sheriff's Office/Handout Two North Carolina teens who vanished in mysterious circumstances over the weekend have been found dead on an Orange County trail, authorities say.The Orange County Sheriff’’s Office said two bodies found Sunday match the description of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, though a medical examiner has yet to provide full confirmation.“Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the des