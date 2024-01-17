Here’s the earliest folks in SC can get their tax refunds in 2024

Nobody enjoys paying taxes, but some of us can at least expect sizable refunds.

But how soon can South Carolinians owed refunds expect to get them this year?

Both the IRS and the S.C. Department of Revenue recently announced that they’d start accepting 2023 income tax returns on Jan. 29. Meanwhile, the filing deadline for both federal and state returns is April 15.

So, when is the soonest a South Carolina taxpayer can get a tax refund?

IRS

The IRS will begin processing tax returns on Jan. 29. If you file your tax return online and opt for direct deposit on Jan. 29, then you can expect your refund from the IRS in less than 21 days. Taxpayers who choose to get their refunds by mail can expect a longer wait.

SCDOR

Unlike the IRS, the SCDOR has stated it will begin processing tax returns on Feb. 5 to help employers meet the Jan. 31 deadline for submitting W-2 forms for employees.

If you file your return immediately on Feb. 5 online, you can expect your refund up to eight weeks later, SCDOR states. Paper returns will again take even longer.

According to SCDOR, more than 93% of IIT returns were filed electronically last year. And approximately 89% of refunds were issued by direct deposit.

Tracking tax refunds

Both the IRS and the SCDOR have ways taxpayers can track the progress of their refunds online.

IRS

You can find the latest information on your federal refund by clicking on Where’s My Refund?

Information at the refund site is updated once a day, meaning you don’t have to check back often. You can use it 24 hours after e-filing your 2023 tax return. To access the system, you will need:

Your social security number of individual taxpayer ID number





Your filing status





The exact refund amount on your return





SCDOR

The state also has a Where’s My Refund tool that taxpayers can access by clicking here.

Refund status changes are posted nightly. To access the system, you’ll need your social security or individual taxpayer ID number and your exact refund amount.