When is the earliest Kentuckians can expect their tax refund in 2024? See key dates

The tax season is about to begin with the Internal Revenue Service and Kentucky Department of Revenue slated to start accepting and processing returns next week.

So when’s the earliest Kentucky taxpayers can file their returns and when can they expect a refund if they are eligible?

Here’s what to know about filing taxes for 2023, including how you can track your return and how long it typically takes to get your refund to your bank account.

When does the IRS begin processing tax returns?

The IRS has announced it will begin accepting and processing tax returns Jan. 29, and according to the agency, it issues more than 90% of refunds in less than 21 days. So, you could see your refund within a month if you file quickly.

That said, your specific return could take longer to process and review for a variety of factors.

The fastest way to get your refund from the IRS is to file your tax return online and opt for direct deposit into your bank account. For that, you’ll need your bank account’s number, along with the bank’s routing number.

If you file your tax return the old-fashioned way on paper, expect it to take longer to process. Still, direct deposit is an option for those who file with paper forms. Just be sure to double check your forms, given that errors take longer to correct when filing with paper.

Although the IRS won’t begin processing returns until Jan. 29, that doesn’t mean you have to wait to begin working on it. Most software companies that accept electronic returns will hold them until tax season officially begins later this month.

IRS Free File, a resource that points filers toward free, online filing options, is already available. If your adjusted gross income is less than $79,000, you can use guided tax prep software that does the work for you. It’s worth considering, especially if you have a simple return.

The IRS is also developing its own filing tool, called IRS Direct File, which it’s piloting in several states this spring. Kentucky is not among them, however.

When does Kentucky start processing tax returns?

The Kentucky Department of Revenue will also begin accepting and processing returns Jan. 29, a KDR representative told the Herald-Leader.

According to the department’s main office line, 502-564-4581, processing times can take up to six weeks for e-file returns and as long as 14 weeks for paper returns. So again, file online if you want your refund processed quickly.

How do I track the status of my tax refund?

You can track the status of your federal tax return online via the Where’s My Refund portal, offered by the IRS. To check its status, you’ll need to provide your Social Security number, your filing status and the exact amount of your refund as stated on your return.

For your Kentucky tax return, you can check the status on the department’s Where’s My Refund page by entering your Social Security number and refund amount.

What are the key tax deadlines in 2024?

The biggest one you’ll need to look out for is April 15. That’s the deadline to file a federal return, pay the taxes you owe or request a filing extension.

If you do file for an extension, your new deadline is Oct. 15.

For Kentucky state taxes, the filing date falls April 18.

For Kentucky state taxes, the filing date falls April 18.