Earlsdon community group set for second festive market

Last year's "pilot" Christmas market attracted thousands of visitors, said organisers

Organisers of a festive market said they hope it will bring the community together and attract visitors.

Earlsdon Christmas Market will take place in Coventry between 15:00 and 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

It has been organised by Earlsdon 2.0, which said last year's event was "very successful" with a good turnout.

The market focused around Earlsdon Street will have stalls offering "freshly-baked treats" and handcrafted gifts.

"It's a chance to bond with neighbours, meet new friends, and enjoy the festive spirit in a vibrant setting," said Dharmender Rai of the community group.

Last year's Christmas market was the group's pilot event and it has led to other street markets in a bid to increase trade in the area.

Mr Rai said the group was set up in 2022 to revive the high street, for businesses and residents hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

"It's about bringing the local community together and boosting the local economy," he said.

Earlsdon 2.0 is again hoping for a strong turnout, bringing people to their "charming town" and creating a memorable community event.

