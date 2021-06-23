Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. The owners and insurers of the Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle in their dispute with canal authorities, according to representatives from both sides. Neither elaborated on what the agreement would entail. (AP Photo/Mohamed El-shahed, File)
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle over their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides said Wednesday.

Stann Marine, the lawyers representing the vessel’s owners and insurers, and a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Authority both confirmed the development.

Neither elaborated on what the agreement would entail.

The dispute centers on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of the vessel Ever Given, which ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days.

The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the canal.

At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million.

Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.

The two sides have traded blame for the vessel’s grounding.

On Sunday, the Ismailia Economic Court adjourned a hearing on the case after the Suez Canal’s attorneys said they were looking into a new offer made by the vessel’s owners. Lawyers did not share any details of the offer.

The six-day blockage disrupted global shipping. Hundreds of ships waited in place for the canal to be unblocked, while some ships were forced to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs.

About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt. Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

The spokeswoman from the Suez Canal Authority’s media office said that more details on the agreement would be released at a later time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Angela Merkel urges European countries to force British travellers to quarantine

    Angela Merkel has urged other European countries to force any travellers from the UK to quarantine in a move that could threaten the Government's plans to open foreign travel to vaccinated holidaymakers. The German chancellor said she would like other European countries to require people entering them from countries with high levels of the Indian or delta Covid variant – like Britain – to go into quarantine, as is the case in Germany. "In our country, if you come from Great Britain you have to g

  • The bodies of 2 girls have been found in a Florida canal, police say

    The first girls' remains were found in a Lauderhill canal on Tuesday at noon, authorities said. The second girl's body was found at about 8:45 p.m.

  • Judge orders release of 7 detained over Lebanon port blast

    A Lebanese prosecutor Wednesday ordered the release of seven people who were detained after last year’s deadly massive blast at Beirut’s port, state media reported. The decision by Ghassan Khoury came a day after the Lebanese judge leading the investigation into the explosion requested the release of 13 people who were detained after the August catastrophe, one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in history. The National News Agency said Khoury only approved the release of seven persons, most of them junior port employees.

  • Two bodies in two cars emerge from Ganges canal in India after desilting

    Bodies were reportedly recovered during desilting of the canal when flow of water was stopped

  • Pound edges higher as economy reopens – live updates

    FTSE 100 wavers Pound climbs against dollar and euro Services sector records more rapid growth Lloyds Bank to close 44 branches GSK plans consumer demerger for next year Channel 4 goes to war over privatisation plan Jeremy Warner: A fiscal storm is looming and the Treasury seems powerless to prevent it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Porsche to make high-performance batteries in joint venture with Customcells

    Luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche AG is going into the battery business. The automaker said Monday it plans to open a new factory that will produce high-performance cells through a joint venture with lithium-ion battery developer Customcells. Porsche invested in “the high double-digit millions” in the new joint venture, dubbed Cellforce Group GmbH, executive board member Michael Steiner told reporters in a media briefing ahead of the announcement.

  • 2 pre-teen girls mysteriously found dead in Florida canal, identities unknown

    Two pre-teen girls have been mysteriously found dead along the same Florida canal and police are now working to identify them. Shortly after noon on Tuesday, police received a 911 call reporting a body floating in the water, close to a neighborhood, Lauderdale Police Lt. Michael Santiago told ABC News on Wednesday.

  • Stranded Young Dolphin Cared for by Texas State Aquarium

    A male bottlenose dolphin calf was admitted to the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi on June 18 after being found stranded north of Goose Island State Park.The calf had injuries consistent with malnutrition and evidence of pneumonia, Texas State Aquarium said.The aquarium said the calf was receiving 24-hour critical care with feeds every three hours. This clip shows staff feeding the calf in a pool.“So far, we are seeing some improvement in blood values, which is encouraging," head veterinarian Dr Carrie Ullmer said.The aquarium said that while they remained hopeful for the dolphin’s future, there were no plans yet for its release or transfer to another facility. Credit: Texas State Aquarium via Storyful

  • Magician's Floating Table Illusion Ruined by Mischievous Friend

    A Chinese magician’s trick of table floating was exposed by his partner, to the displeasure of his audience in Shenzhen in China’s Guangdong province.In this video posted to Pokerface Man’s Kuaishou account filmed on April 24, the magician, called Embarrassing Man, makes a table float off the ground and enjoys applause from the audience.However, his brief moment of success is ruined by his friend, named Pokerface Man, who steps in and pulls off the tablecloth, revealing the string that the Embarrassing Man used to keep the table off the ground. The disappointed audience throws water bottles at Embarrassing Man.The Pokerface Man’s account frequently posted humorous revelations of the secrets behind Embarrassing Man’s tricks. Credit: Pokerface Man via Storyful

  • Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another

    Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, the country's latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. Satellite images, a U.S. official and a rocket expert all confirmed the failed launch, earlier this month, at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province. The attempt comes as Iran's space program has suffered a series of high-profile losses, while its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that launched a satellite into orbit last year.

  • U.S. embassy in Thailand rejects citizens' appeal for vaccines

    The U.S. embassy in Thailand on Wednesday turned down a direct appeal to fly in coronavirus vaccines for its citizens but said the U.S. government was taking actions to boost vaccine access worldwide. The embassy in a message to its citizens in Thailand said the state department could not provide vaccines to the millions of Americans abroad, but would advocate for equitable access locally. The message comes after four U.S. citizens' groups last month wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for Thailand to be made a pilot project for vaccinating Americans abroad, who should have the same rights as at home.

  • Search for person inside central Fresno canal called off

    After three hours in the water, rescue teams were not able to locate or recover anyone.

  • Kevin Hart says daughter confronted him about cheating, speaking negatively about Torrei Hart

    Hart sat down across Will Smith for a special “Red Table Talk,” on which they talked about being dads. Actor-comedian Kevin Hart sat down with friend Will Smith for a special Father’s Day Red Table Talk episode, on which the fellow Philadelphians talked about being dads. Hart — whose new film, Fatherhood, is currently number one on Netflix — was candid about several topics, even revealing that he had to have a candid talk with his older children after news surfaced that he had cheated on his wife, their stepmother, Eniko Parrish-Hart.

  • Hubble Telescope's payload computer is down. NASA has spent days trying to fix it.

    The Hubble Telescope's payload computer halted this month, and NASA scientists have spent nearly a week trying to fix it.

  • Seattle Pride organisers slammed for complaining of 'reverse racism' for Black Pride event that asked white attendees to pay 'reparation fee'

    ‘Take B(l)ack Pride’ event is meant to focus on Black and brown transgender people

  • Clippers make a bloody mess of Game 2 in last-second loss to Suns

    The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and a last-second alley-oop dunk gave Phoenix a 2-0 series lead.

  • How Vladimir Putin uses natural gas to exert Russian influence and punish his enemies

    Pipes for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are loaded onto a ship at a German port, June 1, 2021. Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe recent U.S.-Russia summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin suggests that a controversial Russian natural gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, is a done deal. If completed as planned by the end of this year, Nord Stream 2 will convey 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea and thence to the rest of E

  • San Antonio woman robbed at gunpoint during Zoom call as participants call for help

    Two suspects ransacked victim’s residence taking multiple pieces of property, police say

  • Russia says it fired warning shots and dropped bombs to drive away a UK destroyer in the Black Sea

    Russia said the Royal Navy destroyer sailed into Russian waters, so it fired warning shots and dropped bombs. The UK says none of this happened.

  • Cruises are coming back: Here are the ships that have received CDC approval to sail soon

    After more than a year without cruising in U.S. waters, cruise ships are slowly receiving approval from the CDC to sail.