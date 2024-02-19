I have early Alzheimer's. Here are 10 commandments for dealing with loved ones like me.

Thou shalt bring photographs and memories from earlier times; we love to reminisce. Thou shalt not start a sentence with “Do you remember…?” (Chances are we don’t but will fake it.) Thou shalt bring us up to date about what your current ups and downs are; we are sick of ourselves and would rather hear about you! Thou shalt not regale us with tales about your once prissy grandmother who, when she had Alzheimer’s, acquired a potty mouth, started acting saucy with elderly gents, and began stealing baubles from other residents of the retirement home. Thou shalt speak with us in your normal tone of voice; not the one you would use with a pet or child. We are sometimes more attuned to tone than words. Thou shalt not tell us you have a little bit of Alzheimer’s yourself. (Nor are you a little bit pregnant!) Thou shalt suggest taking us out and about, especially if we are no longer able to drive. Thou shall not feel sad if we don’t have much to say. Your presence means the world to us. Thou shalt bring baked goods or candy. (If ever we had a sweet tooth, it’s a sweet fang now!) Thou shalt not worry overmuch about what to do, say or bring. Your presence means you have not forgotten us, and that is everything.

Rebecca Christian

Rebecca Christian, an Ames writer who has early Alzheimer’s, may be reached at rachristian3026@yahoo.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ten commandments for dealing with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s