Early-arriving employee interrupts school burglary in Richland. Building left vandalized

Chief Joseph Middle School was operating Monday on a regular schedule despite an early morning break-in by vandals.

School employees interrupted the burglary at the Richland school on Wilson Street about 6 a.m. sending the suspect running from the building, the Richland Police Department said in a Facebook message.

He was described as a man in a hoodie with a mask and gloves, according to initial reports. He dropped everything he had and ran from the building.

Officers surrounded the area, and searched for the suspect with a police dog. Streets were closed in the area as they hunted for him.

Police searched the building but found no else inside.

The burglar also vandalized the building, said Ty Beaver, the district’s communication director. They are still assessing the damage.

As part of the Facebook post, Richland police mistakenly said the school would have a two-hour delay. The department updated it later to say the school would open on time.

The lack of a notification from the district confused and upset several parents.

There is no two-hour delay, Beaver said. Since there was no immediate danger to students, the district was trying to wait until it had a clearer picture before releasing more information.