Get early Black Friday 2021 deals at Lowe's on Craftsman tools, Samsung appliances and more

Get a head start on your home holiday shopping with Lowe's early Black Friday deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Lowe’s is kicking off the holiday shopping season early this year. In anticipation for the launch of the Season of Savings sale on Thursday, October 28, the retailer has already marked down some of their best-selling items—get in on the action by shopping for top appliances, tools, lighting and more.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

With ongoing supply chain issues, this year’s holiday shopping season will look different than any other year. As a result, you have to shop smart and early.

Whether you’re looking to shop for home improvement items or home décor, we’ve rounded up some of the best Lowe’s early Black Friday deals below. Plus, we’re answering some of the most commonly asked questions about Black Friday.

What are the top Lowe’s pre-Black Friday 2021 deals?

From large home appliances, power tools to holiday decorations, we’ve got you covered. With more than 16,000 items on sale, there is something for everyone. Take a look at our list of the deals that are worth your time.

Appliances

The Samsung 27.4-cubic-foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator comes with fingerprint-resistant doors perfect for frequent trips to the kitchen during the holiday season.

Bath

Choose from modern vanity options for your bathroom when you shop Lowe's for early Black Friday deals, available now.

Lighting

Story continues

Allow this Contemporary Cage Chandelier from LNC to be the focal point of your holiday gatherings this year.

Tools

Shop Craftsman tool sets right now at Lowe's.

Outdoors

Outdoor fun doesn't have to end just because the season's over. Shop marked down patio furniture like the 9-ft Tan Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella for $66.21.

When does Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 begin?

Typically, Lowe’s official Black Friday begins on Thanksgiving and ends the following Wednesday. This year, Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 25. While Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, you can still shop the sale on the app or online.

If you’re looking to shop earlier, Lowe’s is kicking off their Black Friday sale early with the Season of Savings sale, beginning on Thursday, October 28. Every day through December, new incredible deals will be dropped daily for you to shop.

Should I shop early for Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 deals?

Yes. With supply chain uncertainty meaning delayed deliveries and potential product shortages, you should shop early for things you know you want—and with many retailers offering their sales earlier as an incentive, you won’t miss out on the best prices. The best part, Lowe’s has a 90-days return policy on most items (30-days for major appliances and holiday items must be returned before the day of the holiday). If anything, you always have the option to return.

Will there be a Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 ad scan?

Lowe’s has an ad scan for Black Friday every year. You should expect to see an ad scan a few weeks in advance of the sale. Most likely, the ad will run from Thursday, November 25 through Wednesday, December 1. You should expect to see markdowns on Christmas trees, holiday decorations and major appliances.

Are Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 deals available online?

Yes, Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 deals will be available online. You can shop the “Seasons of Savings” event early this year. Black Friday officially begins on Thanksgiving when Lowe’s is closed, so you are encouraged to shop online and in-store. You can choose from free store pick-up or free shipping on your purchase over $45.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Early Black Friday 2021: Shop Lowe's for home buys now