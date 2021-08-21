Early County coroner arrested on sexual battery, violation of oath charges

Aug. 21—BLAKELY — Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, 51, of Blakely, has been arrested for felony violation of oath of office and misdemeanor sexual battery. Hunter was transported to the Early County Jail where he was subsequently released on bond.

The Early County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter sexually assaulted one person at his home. Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators say they believe there are other victims.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Anyone with information also can contact the Early County Sheriff's Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI's Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.