Early County coroner arrested on sexual battery, violation of oath charges

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·1 min read

Aug. 21—BLAKELY — Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, 51, of Blakely, has been arrested for felony violation of oath of office and misdemeanor sexual battery. Hunter was transported to the Early County Jail where he was subsequently released on bond.

The Early County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter sexually assaulted one person at his home. Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators say they believe there are other victims.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Anyone with information also can contact the Early County Sheriff's Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI's Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Grace closes on Mexico's Gulf coast as Cat 3 storm

    Hurricane Grace is closing in on Mexico's Gulf as a major Category 3 storm, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it heads for its second landfall in the country in two days

  • Britney Spears under investigation for alleged battery

    Britney Spears is under investigation for alleged battery stemming from an altercation with an employee, according to Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. An employee filed a complaint after Spears allegedly struck them during a dispute on Monday morning, Buschow said, adding that the employee was not injured. The sheriff's office will forward their findings to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for consideration of misdemeanor charges.

  • Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico before weakening, at least 8 killed

    Tropical Storm Grace made landfall in Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane on Saturday, but has since weakened, according to the National Hurricane Center.State of play: Veracruz state authorities said at least eight people have been killed amid the storm. Grace went through a burst of rapid intensification Friday night, going from a Category 1 to a Category 3 hurricane in less than 24 hours.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The NHC clarified that the storm's

  • U.S. State Department recently hit by a cyber attack -Fox News

    It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago, according to the Fox News reporter's Twitter thread. The reporter added the State Department's ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees from Afghanistan has "not been affected." Without confirming any incident, a knowledgeable source told Reuters the State Department has not experienced significant disruptions and has not had its operations impeded in any way.

  • Taliban doesn't equal Islam: How news coverage of Afghanistan disserves a great religion

    As the Taliban asserts authority in Afghanistan, let us not fall prey to simply demonizing Islam and Islamic law.

  • In-N-Out Burger in north Fresno evacuated after man walks in with gun

    An In-N-Out Burger restaurant was evacuated by Fresno police after a man walked in with a firearm on Friday afternoon.

  • 3 different police departments downloaded child pornography files from Josh Duggar's IP address - and his defense team wants to know what they found

    Josh Duggar's defense team says Arkansas police could have "potentially exculpatory" evidence for their client - and they want to see it.

  • Police identify suspect after Mike Lindell alleged attack

    Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said they identified a suspect in an assault investigation that appears tied to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who said he was attacked while taking photos with people at his hotel last week near his cyber symposium on 2020 election fraud claims.

  • Woman who drove into 2 children because of their race gets 25 years in federal prison

    "I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.

  • One city has had 125 homicides this year. Most of them are unsolved.

    With 125 killings, the city is in danger of breaking its homicide record for a second straight year, as about 65 percent of slayings go unsolved.

  • Neighbor Already Charged With Hate Crime Tries to Run Over Victim’s Husband, Cops Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo Police HandoutJan Myers, a 72-year-old white woman who was arrested in April and charged with a hate crime after allegedly hurling slurs at a Vietnamese neighbor, was accused in a lawsuit this week of continuing to harass the woman’s family in violation of a no-contact order.But on Wednesday, police say, Myers was at it once again: this time allegedly attacking the family with her car.According to an arrest report, obtained by The Daily Beast, at 8 p.m

  • Parents jailed after infant son drowns in Everglades wreck

    The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was thrown into the Florida Everglades and drowned when his family's pickup truck blew a tire last year have been charged in his death. Marc Dorizar faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, while he and his children's mother, Charline Coriolan, are charged with numerous counts of child abuse and neglect for the Sept. 3 crash. Dorizar, 34, was driving Coriolan, 32, their four children ages 1 to 10 and another adult on Alligator Alley, the toll road that cuts through the Everglades, connecting Florida's east and west coasts.

  • Grandma Slams Own Daughter After Baby’s Mystery Death in Woods

    Angie Owens/FacebookThe body of Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl whose parents left her with a family friend days earlier so they “could have a break,” was found Wednesday deep in the woods of rural Indiana. But although police say they don’t have any evidence that the mother and father were directly involved in their daughter’s death, the child’s extended family had recently been trying to convince authorities to take her from them for her own safety, her devastated grandmother told The Dail

  • Facing murder charges, Tennessee couple tries stealing yacht in California, DA says

    Someone called police when the 56-foot yacht hit a jetty of rocks.

  • Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

    A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison Friday for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.

  • Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

    A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty Friday in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm two years ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and 45-year-old Lois Cobb. Isaak 47, of Washburn, whose mobile home was on property managed by RJR, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and three other counts.

  • Cross-county police chase, with a body in the bed of a Ford F-150, is ‘just like a movie’

    It almost sounds like a movie plot: A man and a woman shoot a man and are seen trying to drag his body into a canal. The couple don’t count on someone seeing it all go down. After the witness contacts sheriffs to tell them the pair are now loading the body into the bed of a pickup truck the suspects speed off. Minutes later, sheriffs spot the truck — and a body part of the dead man in the rear bed of the pickup — as the chase crosses counties and comes to an end under a major interstate.

  • Boyfriend strangles girlfriend and leaves her body on living room couch, Texas cops say

    When friends checked on the woman, they found her body on the couch 5 feet from the door.

  • Judge orders Larry Nassar to turn over prison money to his victims

    A federal judge on Thursday rejected former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar's attempt to keep money in his prison account and ordered him to use it to pay his victims, the Washington Post reports.Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff said that Nassar owes his victims much more than he paid — about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties — despite technically following the Bureau of Prisons’ rules. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Kentucky deputies find meth, guns hidden in luggage on a bus. New Yorkers charged.

    Lots of pills were also found. “It is believed that the drugs are cartel-related” and were being moved from Atlanta to New York.