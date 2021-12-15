Two Moderna doses provide substantially low neutralizing effect against Omicron -U.S. NIAID

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The neutralizing activity of two doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is "substantially low" against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday, citing NIAID data.

However, a third, booster dose of the Moderna vaccine puts the neutralizing activity "well within the range of neutralizing Omicron," Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing.

There was no need yet for a variant-specific booster shot, he added.

Early data suggests Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant of the virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at the same briefing, adding that Omicron appeared to have "a doubling time of about two days".

There are confirmed cases of the variant in at least 36 states, and health officials expect to see the proportion of cases in the United States to continue growing over the coming weeks, she said.

Walensky said officials were starting to see COVID-19 cases increase in fully vaccinated nursing-home residents, but residents who have had a booster shot have an infection rate that is 10 times lower.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Jeff Mason in Washington, Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WH COVID-19 response team: No new vaccine, no shutdowns for Omicron

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that COVID-19 booster shots work against the Omicron variant. And White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that due to the availability of booster shots, there’s no need to lock down and that schools and businesses will be kept open.

  • Worried about COVID booster side effects? Here’s what to expect and why

    No immune system is like the other, so some people may not experience side effects at all, even though their bodies are working just as hard.

  • U.K. New Cases Hit Record; NYC Threatens Fines: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported the most new daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as the omicron variant spreads. Soccer fans will have to show proof of their vaccination status or a negative test when arriving at stadiums starting Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep C

  • CDC director shares update on spread of omicron variant, now in 33 states

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new data about the rate of spread of the omicron variant in the U.S.

  • U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster

    All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study released on Tuesday. The study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard and MIT that has not yet been peer reviewed tested blood from people who received the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against a pseudovirus engineered to resemble the Omicron variant. The researchers found "low to absent" antibody neutralization of the variant from the regular regimens of all three vaccines - two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines or one of J&J's single-dose vaccine.

  • 'No need for variant-specific booster' at this point, Fauci says: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Omicron compromises the effects of a two-dose vaccine, but boosters are a successful tool to quell the variant. More COVID-19 news and updates.

  • Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

    The Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fueling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines or prior infection. The fast-spreading Delta variant remains dominant worldwide, and it is unclear whether Omicron is inherently more contagious than its predecessor, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a brief issued on Sunday. Early data suggests that the new variant is spreading faster than previous versions of the virus. In South Africa, the UK and Denmark, the number of new Omicron infections has been doubling every two days - "an alarming rate of growth," according to Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California.

  • Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to civil rights charges in killing of George Floyd

    Ex-Minneapolis police officer has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges and sentenced to 22 1/2 years Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at his sentencing at the Hennepin county courthouse in Minneapolis on 25 June 2021. Photograph: AP Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the arrest that killed Floyd in May 2020, sparking mass racial justice protests across the

  • Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to Omicron - Trivago

    The Omicron outbreak, first reported in southern Africa, has led to a flurry of new testing rules and border closings, raising concerns ahead of the important Christmas travel season. Multiple events ranging from sports and trade shows to corporate parties have been canceled, also leading to a slowdown in hotel bookings. Trivago said overall activity around holiday travel planning has slowed, growing by just 4% since the variant was discovered.

  • Pfizer (PFE) COVID Pill Maintains Strong Efficacy, Stock Up

    Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 pill maintains a substantial reduction in hospitalizations and deaths observed during interim analysis last month in the final analysis of the study data.

  • U.S. administers 486.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 485,359,746 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 594,465,265 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 55.1 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Actress Carrie-Anne Moss dishes on new film, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

    Carrie-Anne Moss discusses working alongside Keanu Reaves in the latest “Matrix” movie.

  • Pfizer antiviral reduces hospitalization, death among high-risk people by 89%, study shows: COVID-19 updates

    A study found that Pfizer's antiviral drug, Paxlovid, reduced hospitalization or death among high-risk people by 89%. More COVID-19 updates.

  • Omicron Appears to Cause Less Severe Illness but Is More Resistant to Pfizer Vaccine

    A large study of patients in South Africa found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine dropped to just 30% effectiveness against the omicron variant, but cases produced just mild illness

  • How Do You Even Calculate COVID-19 Risk Anymore?

    Here's how to decide what's safe to do right now

  • Pfizer finds COVID pill 89% effective, some hospitals drop vaccine mandates amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the latest data from Pfizer on the effectiveness of the&nbsp; COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant and treatment pills for COVID-19.

  • 2 doses of Pfizer's vaccine cut the risk of hospitalization by 70% during Omicron surge in South Africa, real-world study finds

    The study didn't confirm all cases were Omicron, although the variant caused 70% of infections in the past month, according to health officials.

  • US prep schools held student exchanges with elite Nazi academies

    German students reading newspapers in the Nazi academy in Rügen in 1943. Dietrich Schulz, Author providedIn the summer of 1935, the Nazi government hijacked a student exchange program between leading American and German schools. The International Schoolboy Fellowship, as it was known, was first set up by Walter Huston Lillard, the headmaster of Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, in 1927 to foster better relations between all nations through schoolboy exchange. Participating countries included the U

  • Three people hospitalized after shooting outside Torrance mall

    Torrance police responded to calls of a shooting in a parking lot outside Del Amo Fashion Center early Tuesday night. Three or four suspects committed a carjacking nearby, police said.

  • Report: NFL records highest number of single-day positive COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

    36 players and one staff member reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, an all-time NFL record.