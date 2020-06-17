Early dinosaurs laid leathery, soft-shelled eggs, new research shows — shattering our understanding of dinosaur evolution

©Diego Pol

Scientists discovered fossilized eggs from two different dinosaur species in the Gobi Desert. Unlike previously discovered dinosaurs eggs, these eggs had soft-shells, like turtle eggs.

New research posits that the earliest dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs, not hard-shelled ones.

Another new study reveals the largest soft-shelled egg ever discovered in the fossil record — a football-sized specimen from Antarctica that some paleontologists think belonged to a giant, swimming reptile.

Other researchers suggest this giant egg could have been laid by an early dinosaur.

Paleontologists have long thought that all dinosaurs laid hard-shelled eggs, much like crocodiles and birds (their descendants) do.

But a new analysis of fossil eggs discovered in the Gobi Desert throws cold water on that theory — and changes our understanding of dinosaur evolution.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, two species of dinosaur that lived millions of years apart left behind clutches of eggs that had soft-shells, much like turtle, lizard, and snake eggs do.

"I've been excavating in Mongolia for 20 years now, and we find a lot of dinosaur eggs. But these clutches tell us something very different from what we knew before," Mark Norell, lead author of the study and paleontologist from the American Museum of Natural History, told Business Insider.

Until now, scientists thought that hard-shelled eggs arose just once during the early history of dinosaurs — representing an advantageous evolutionary milestone that allowed the animals to flourish. Hard shells protect developing embryos from drying out, and make it possible for parents to lie on top of their nests without crushing their brood.

But this discovery helped the study authors determine that the oldest dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs, and that hard-shelled eggs cropped up much later in the dinosaur fossil record than paleontologists previously thought.

Researchers found eggs that were leathery and soft

Norell and his colleagues found the soft-shelled eggs in 1997, at a site called Ukhaa Tolgod in Mongolia.

They discovered at least 12 eggs and embryos belonging to Protoceratops, a 75-million-year-old sheep-sized herbivore that preceded Triceratops. Six embryos in the Protoceratops clutch preserved nearly complete skeletons, and two of the Protoceratops may have already hatched before being fossilized.

"It was clearly a concentration of very, very small animals curled up in fetal positions, like you'd find inside an egg" Norell said. "It'd barely be four inches long if you stretched one out."

Six Protoceratops embryos that preserve nearly complete skeletons, found in Mongolia. More

M. Ellison/©AMNH

The other eggs belonged to Mussaurus, a 20-foot, long-necked, herbivore that lived between 227 and 208.5 million years.

Norell brought them back to his museum in New York City for further examination. But it wasn't until recently that he and other paleontologists had the technology to examine the clutches properly.

He and his colleagues discovered that nine of the Protoceratops embryos were surrounded by egg-shaped, black-and-white halos. Norell's co-author, Jasemina Wiemann, used a special type of microscope to isolate the minerals left behind in those halos from the surrounding rock and chemically analyzed them.

She found evidence of an dark brown, semi-transparent, multi-layered eggshell membrane — a membrane that lacked all the microscopic mineral elements that would've indicated the existence of a hard-shell.

Rather, these Protoceratops eggs were leathery and soft, and the Mussaurus eggs shared the same features.

Soft turtle eggshells (common snapping turtle), similar to the eggshell of ancestral dinosaurs. More

© Jasmina Wiemann

"It was quite exciting to see that they looked exactly like soft-shelled snake or turtle eggs," Wiemann told Business Insider.