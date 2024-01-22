Early fire sends family to hospital

Jan. 22—Four people were injured in an early Monday morning fire south of Washington. Washington Township Volunteer Firemen were called out around 3:20 a.m. to 2416 E. CR 150 S.

"We were dispatched to a fully involved fire in a camper next to a large pole building," said Washington Township Fire Chief David Gray. "We rolled in four trucks and 13 men and called in mutual aid tankers from Southeast and Veale Township fire departments to help us with water. We got the fire knocked down in about 30 minutes."

The fire department reports the fire in the camper resulted in multiple injuries.

"There were both adults and children that were taken from the scene to a nearby house," said Gray. "They were then taken by ambulance to the hospital. One of the children was later flown to a hospital in Indianapolis."

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports deputies, firefighters and EMS crews all arrived at the scene about the same time.

"Donna Grubbs was the caller," said Daviess County Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Sturgis. "Traver Grubbs and his five-year-old stepson had burns. They got out of the camper on their own."

The fire did extensive damage to a nearby pole building and destroyed a motor home inside.

"There was quite a bit of property loss," said Gray. "The pole building had a lot of damage. It was pretty good sized and the motor home inside the pole building was a total loss."

Authorities have put the family in touch with the Fireman's Relief Fund.

"This will help the family out a little bit this next day or two with clothing and a place to stay," said Gray.

A representative of the Daviess County Kids Fire relief fund has met with the family and is providing assistance to help them buy food, gas and housing while they are in Indianapolis.

People wanting to help with cash, gas cards or restaurant gift certificates should call Chris Clymer at 812-698-1026.

At this point the WTVFD is not listing a cause of the fire.

"Because of the injuries, a State Fire Marshal Investigator was called in," said Gray. "He has been on-site but has not released anything on that."