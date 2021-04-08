Some early Ford Mustang Mach-E owners suffer dead batteries

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. shows the all-new electric Mustang Mach-E vehicle for a photo shoot at a studio in Warren, Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Early owners of Ford Motor Co's newest electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E crossover, have experienced a battery problem that leaves their vehicles unable to start after charging, according to a service bulletin filed by Ford with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford said a software glitch can cause the vehicle's smaller 12-volt battery to discharge while the larger high-voltage battery pack is charging.

Owners who have experienced the issue said they are unable to start their vehicles after charging, according to The Verge, which first reported the issue on Thursday.

Ford said only "a small number" of Mach-Es built before Feb. 3 were affected, and dealers are able to correct the issue by reprogramming several of the electronic control modules on the vehicle.

Ford said it sold 6,614 Mach-Es in the first quarter. Tesla, the industry's electric vehicle leader, said it delivered a record 184,800 cars worldwide in the quarter.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Who Are Delta Air Lines' Main Competitors? (DAL)

    Compare the top competitors of Delta Air Lines. Take a deeper look into the key drivers of competition in the airline industry.

  • Ford's China Sales Surge 73% as Restructuring Plan Takes Hold

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said today that it sold nearly 154,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter, up 73% from a year ago, as the company continued to rebound from business missteps and the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020. Ford's sales in China have now increased year over year for four straight quarters, a sign that the turnaround plan implemented by the company's China chief, Anning Chen, is taking hold. Chen joined Ford from Chinese automaker Chery Automobile in October of 2018, after several quarters of sales declines.

  • Florida sues Biden administration in bid to restart cruise industry

    The state of Florida sued President Joe Biden's administration in federal court on Thursday seeking to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to prevent the U.S. cruise industry from immediately resuming operations paused for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The suit, filed by Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in Tampa, asked the court to issue an injunction barring enforcement of the CDC's order and to quickly lift a "nationwide lockdown" on the industry in place since March 2020. Early in the pandemic, there were dangerous outbreaks of COVID-19 on numerous cruise ships.

  • Stocks Close Higher After S&P 500 Hits New High; These Tech Stocks Trade In Buy Zones

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded slightly higher in today's stock market as all the major indexes closed near their highs of the day.

  • Editors' Picks March 2021 | Ford Mustang Mach-E, Polestar 2, Land Rover Defender and more

    Among all the family-toting machines, we drove some more exciting vehicles including the Land Rover Defender and a pair of up-and-coming EVs. The base four-cylinder is likely all you'll need and lower trim levels provide more than enough equipment.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Sony, Apple, Canada Goose and Abbott

    Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Sony, Apple, Canada Goose and Abbott

  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition Road Test Review | Revisiting the past in Ford’s future

    The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a lot to unpack. It runs on electricity and wears the Mustang name, specifically the legendary Mach badge. When an electric Mustang shows up in your driveway, reality crystalizes.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Peloton

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) have both generated impressive growth throughout the pandemic. Amazon's e-commerce sales surged as people ordered more products online, and increased online activity drove the continued growth of its cloud infrastructure business. Peloton's sales of connected exercise bikes, along with their tethered subscriptions, soared as gyms closed down.

  • Why Shares of Box Dropped on Thursday

    The cloud storage specialist lands an investment from KKR, but investors were hoping for a company sale.

  • Amazon Union Vote Count in Bessemer Marks Industry Milestone

    The public vote count for whether the U.S. will see its first Amazon labor union in Bessemer, Ala. has begun — and it's already heated.

  • HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed and Investor Deadline Established

    San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Hagens Berman urges Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors to submit your losses now.Class Period: Aug. 3, 2020 - Mar. 24, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/RIDEContact an Attorney Now: RIDE@hbsslaw.com844-916-0895RIDE Securities Fraud Class Action:The complaint alleges defendants misled investors by (i) falsely touting customer pre-orders when they were non-binding agreements, (ii) concealing that many would-be customers lacked the means to make such purchases, ...

  • Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Lost 10% in March

    What happened Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shareholders lost ground to a rallying market last month. Their stock dropped 10% in March compared to a 4.2% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Analysis: Lebanon's woes push it to fringes of global finance system

    Foreign lenders including HSBC and Wells Fargo are cutting ties with Lebanon's central bank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, underlining the country's international isolation as it reels from economic crisis. In a letter to Lebanon's public prosecutor last week, Governor Riad Salameh warned that foreign correspondent banks were starting to curtail their business relationships with the local financial system, while Wells Fargo had closed a central bank account in dollars, and HSBC had shut its British sterling account, according to three sources from the banking sector and the judiciary. Salameh described "negative shocks" in the relationship between the central bank and foreign correspondent banks, which he said would make it tough for Lebanon to transfer foreign payments and purchase basic goods from abroad, a judicial source said.

  • Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were rising on Thursday, following reports from a press conference in which the company's CEO discussed some of NIO's goals for 2021. As of 1:15 p.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 4% from Wednesday's closing price. At a press conference following the event, CEO William Bin Li shared a few items of interest to electric vehicle investors.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Startup Karma Shopping SPACs for Going Public Transaction – Sources

    By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive has been in talks with multiple special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, about a merger to take the company public, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier in 2021, the company engaged JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help find an appropriate SPAC partner, one of […]

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn sold $180 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares this week

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 3.1% in morning trading Thursday after it was disclosed that billionaire Carl Icahn trimmed his large stake in the oil and natural gas exploration and production company. A Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday showed that on April 5, Icahn sold 7.0 million Occidental shares in the open market at a weighted average price of $25.65, valuing the shares sold at $179.6 million. After the sales, Icahn indirectly owned 73.63 million Occidental shares, representing 7.9% of the shares outstanding as of Jan. 31, which would make him the company's third largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. Occidental's stock has run up 41.6% year to date, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has rallied 27.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.9%.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy Now According To Howard Marks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now according to Howard Marks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Marks’ hedge fund’s performance and his latest portfolio updates to read 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy Now According To Howard Marks. Billionaire value investor Howard Marks is the co-founder […]

  • Study shows wearables could detect COVID-19 earlier

    Tejaswini Mishra, PhD, Research Scientist in the Department of Genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the use of wearables to detect COVID-19.