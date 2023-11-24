Early Friday morning shooting leaves 50-year-old South Bend man dead

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department is investigating a homicide connected to two overnight scenes in South Bend and St. Joseph County.

At 2:24 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, St. Joseph County Police were called to the area of Ironwood Drive and Eugene Street on the report of a possible gunshot victim at that location. The victim, 50-year-old Carl Shelton of South Bend, was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Around the same time as the initial dispatch, South Bend Police were called to the corner of McKinley Avenue and Hickory Road (BP gas station) to investigate a report of shots fired.

At this time, police believe the two scenes are connected.

Shelton’s autopsy is scheduled for Nov. 25.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or southbend.crimestoppersweb.com to leave an anonymous tip.

