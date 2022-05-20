Early heat wave to bake U.S. East Coast as late snow blankets Denver

A man carries a bottle of water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York
Keith Coffman and Rich McKay
·2 min read

By Keith Coffman and Rich McKay

DENVER (Reuters) - A sizzling heat wave will blanket a wide swath of the Eastern United States this weekend, pushing temperatures in New York and Boston to near record highs, while Denver is bracing for a foot or more of snow, the National Weather Service said on Friday.

From Washington, D.C. to Massachusetts, forecasters say the mercury could reach in the mid-to-upper 90s. Normally at this time of year, the region enjoys cool springtime weather in the upper 60s to mid 70s, said Marc Chenard, a forecaster with the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

In the western half of the country, a separate weather system is pushing cold air south into Colorado. Between 12 and 18 inches of snow are expected to fall between Friday night to noon Saturday, Chenard said, with temperatures plummeting from 88 degrees F on Thursday to the low 40s on Friday.

"In Denver, it's a pretty big swing from summer back to wintry weather, but it's not unprecedented," he said. "So, no records are being broken. It's just unusual."

Late season snowfalls in the Mile High City are rare but not unheard of. An inch of the white stuff fell May 29, 1975, and a half inch dusted Denver on June 6, 1953

The threat of heavy snow has led to speculation online that this weekend's series between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets at Denver's Coors Field is in jeopardy.

Fans of the Mets, who escaped the heat with their trip out West, were not pleased by the prospect of a snow-out in May.

"If the Mets Rockies game doesn’t happen tonight it’s absolutely ridiculous," Twitter user Elie Rubenstein wrote. "I saw intramural softball games be played in the snow, so the Mets better not use the snow as an excuse to take a vacation day."

HIGH-PRESSURE DOME

New York City, where 73 degrees F is average for mid-May, could hit 93 degrees F on Saturday, while temperatures in Washington could reach 96 degrees or higher, he said. Temperatures should drop to normal on Monday.

Forecasters said the early season heat wave will result from a high-pressure dome of air in the upper atmosphere that is deflecting the typical flow of cool air from Canada, pushing it westward. That allows hot air from the southern and central states to move into the northeast, he said.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado watch for Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and parts of southern Pennsylvania from midday on Friday and to 7 p.m. A watch means that conditions are favorable for the formation of a tornado.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta and Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by Frank McGurty and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heat wave headed to the East Coast this weekend

    Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., could set or tie existing high temperature records.

  • Hudson Valley heat could set records as hot, humid weather roasts area Saturday, Sunday

    Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s in much of the Hudson Valley this weekend, before cooler weather returns on Monday.

  • Weather Forecast

    Raegan Medgie has the weather forecast.

  • Friday morning weather forecast

    An end to our three week long heat wave is in sight as much needed rain could hold temperatures in the mid 80s for much of next week. In the meantime, more record or near record heat will remain in place through Saturday. Galveston set another record high on Thursday afternoon. That makes the 10th record high for Galveston this month alone.

  • Migrants cross border amid legal uncertainty on asylum rule

    As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The Justice Department, hoping to avoid last-minute scrambling over the weekend, asked U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays to decide by Friday whether to keep Title 42 in place while litigation proceeds. Migrants crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, knew little or nothing about the rule under which migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020.

  • Tornado watch in effect for parts of 6 states as storms barrel east

    A tornado watch was issued for parts of six mid-Atlantic states late Friday morning as a storm system continued tracking eastward. Roughly half of Pennsylvania was covered by the watch, which was in effect until 7 p.m. local time, and most of New Jersey. Parts of northern Maryland and Delaware and slices of West Virginia and Virginia were included as well. Severe thunderstorms that brought hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to the Plains this week continued moving eastward on Friday, an

  • Wells Fargo Advisors to pay $7 million fine in SEC money-laundering investigation

    Wells Fargo Advisors to pay $7 million to settle charges it violated federal anti-money laundering rules by failing to timely file suspicious activity reports.

  • Clemson mercy rules Wilmington in NCAA Regional opener

    Tigers dominate in 9-0 victory over Seahawks

  • 3M ordered to pay $77.5 million to veteran in latest earplug trial

    (Reuters) -A jury in Pensacola, Florida federal court on Friday ordered 3M Co to pay $77.5 million to a U.S. Army veteran who said he suffered hearing damage as a result of using the company's military-issue earplugs. The verdict for veteran James Beal is the largest yet for an individual in a sprawling litigation over the earplugs that as of May 16 included more than 290,000 claims in the Pensacola court, by far the largest mass tort litigation in U.S. history.

  • Weather Authority: 5 a.m. Friday Forecast

    Friday will be sunny and hot with highs approaching the mid-80s. Saturday and Sunday the area will face record breaking heat with highs forecasted to reach into the mid-90s.

  • Record heat expected across U.S.

    Record heat is on the way. This weekend, nearly half of the U.S. is facing the possibility of record high temperatures from Texas to the Northeast.

  • Explosion near Russian commandant's office reported in occupied Melitopol - Oblast Military Administration

    Olha Hlushchenko - Thursday, 19 May 2022, 03:37 A grenade exploded near the Russian commandant's office in the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration,on Telegram Quote: "An explosion took place in Melitopol today (18 May - ed.

  • How long could it take to identify Lake Mead remains? Former coroner weighs in

    A former Clark County coroner who spent years investigating Southern Nevada's murder mysteries says it could take years to identify remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead's Hemenway Harbor. Read more at ktnv.com/lakemeadmystery

  • Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim of sexual misconduct by a flight attendant contracted by SpaceX who worked on his private jet in 2016. A report by Business Insider said SpaceX paid the woman $250,000 in severance in 2018 in exchange for her agreeing not to file a lawsuit over her claim. The Business Insider report was based on an account by the flight attendant’s friend, who said the flight attendant told her about the incident shortly after it happened.

  • Man sentenced to 24 years for setting Big Sur wildfire that killed 12 endangered condors

    Nearly 125,000 acres were burned, 12 condors died and one firefighter was seriously injured in the blaze.

  • Latest Colorado snowfall totals, timing of the storm and weather-related road closures

    The cold front that moved into Northern Colorado on Thursday evening set records and by Saturday could leave record snowfall.

  • 2 seasons in 2 days as cold air, snow return to central US

    Residents from the Rockies to the Plains to the Midwest have had weather more representative of the middle of summer over the past several days, but AccuWeather forecasters say that the warmth is about to come to an abrupt end with some locations plunging back into winter. Thursday was the final warm day in the region with temperatures ranging from the 80s F in Denver, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Valentine, Nebraska, to the century mark or above in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas. A strong cold f

  • Florida weather is going extreme. It’ll feel like 100, and storms and dust coming, too

    READ MORE: What is Saharan dust? When is it coming to Florida? And what’s good and bad about it?

  • Monsoon storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Arizona

    The Arizona monsoon brings to the desert heavy rain, flooding and lightning from the storms every summer.

  • Wild horses erupt in vicious brawl feet from porch of Outer Banks home, video shows

    “Locals can tell you stories about their houses shaking when two stallions are fighting and slam into the side of it.”