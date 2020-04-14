Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it - has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.

At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:

The impact of COVID-19 on the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market

The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market.

The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies' clients and their client's clients

You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:

According to the recent report "Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market by End-Use, Engine Type, Platform (VTOL, Air Taxi, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, Business Jet, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Military Trainer Aircraft, and Military UAV), Horsepower, Fuel Type, Application, and Region-Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market is estimated to be worth USD 26 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 61 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030. Major OEMs and aircraft manufacturers across the world are focusing on the development of advanced electric power generation systems for aircraft. Manufacturers are investing significantly in research & development to curb emission levels and reduce operating costs. Research activities around the development of aircraft micro turbine engines have increased over the last few years due to the introduction of technologically-advanced aircraft (such as hybrid and fully electric aircraft) and awareness around the various advantages aircraft micro turbine engines offer over traditional engines, such as reduced emissions, enhanced efficiency, lower fuel consumption, and reduced operating costs.

The VTOL segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate in the aircraft micro turbine engines market across the forecast period

Based on platform, the VTOL segment is estimated to surge with the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The development of VTOL aircraft is aimed at providing quick mobility in urban regions across the world. With a large population dwelling in urban areas, the time spent by a passenger in traffic has increased, resulting in the need for quick mobility services. Companies such as Airbus (France) and Boeing (US) are investing in research and development around electric and hybrid VTOL aircraft. VTOL developers are focusing on a hybrid-electric power generation system to enhance the reach of such aircraft platforms. For instance, Rolls-Royce (US) announced the development of a comprehensive hybrid aerospace turbine engine that is expected to be available for experimental flights after 2021. The development includes a prototype of the APUS i-5 aircraft to demonstrate the commercial applications of hybrid-electric technology. The system could be used across a wide range of transportation platforms, including VTOLs, to enable distributed electric propulsion in aircraft.