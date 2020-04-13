Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.

At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:

The impact of COVID-19 on the Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market

The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market

The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies' clients and their client's clients

You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market:

According to the recent report "Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass), Application (Food, Beverages), Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Degradable Packaging, Reusable Packaging), Technique, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the eco-friendly food packaging market is estimated to be valued at USD 174.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 249.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.4%, in terms of value. The shift in consumer preferences toward recyclable and eco-friendly materials is driving the market for eco-friendly food packaging globally.

The paper & paperboard segment, by material, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

By material, the paper & paperboard market is segmented into corrugated box, boxboard, rigid box, folded boxes, trays, flexible packaging, paper bags, shipping bags, and sachet/pouches. The packaging of products differs for the type of foods and beverages served. Paper & paperboards are the most preferred packaging in the food & beverage industry due to its degradable nature and recyclable property. Ready-to-eat, on-the-go, and frozen & fresh foods are nowadays served and transported in the paperboard packaging, which is due to the rise in environmental hazards. Rigid boxes are preferred for transportation. However, fresh products are served inflexible and molded paper & paperboards.

The eco-friendly food packaging, by application, is projected to account for a significant share in the market during the forecast period

By application, the eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into food and beverages as applications. The food segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, acquiring approximately 70% of the overall market. Consumers seek convenience food solutions due to lack of time. The expectations of food quality, hygiene, and growing health awareness are driving the eco-friendly packaging market in the food sector. Beverages are usually served in reusable or recyclable products. Also, food products can be served in biodegradable packaging, which includes paper & paperboards; this is fueling the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period