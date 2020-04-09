Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.

MarketsandMarkets-Logo More

At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:

The impact of COVID-19 on the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market

The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies' clients and their client's clients

You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=575

According to the recent report "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market by End Use (Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security), Solution (Systems and Services), Vertical, Installation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market is projected to grow from USD 623.1 billion in 2020 to USD 846.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing terrorist threats and biohazard attacks, growing adoption of cloud-based applications and cloud computing technologies, and upgradation of outdated equipment and infrastructure are major growth drivers for the homeland security and emergency management market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market"

189 – Tables

64 – Figures

266 – Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=575

Based on vertical, the homeland security segment is projected to lead the homeland security and emergency management market during the forecast period.

The homeland security and emergency management market has been segmented based on vertical into homeland security and emergency management, which provide security and safety across various industries and agencies, including aviation, border control, law enforcement & intelligence, financial service, government intelligence, and cybersecurity. It is essential to safeguard these industries from various intrusions that may cause harm to financial assets, leading to financial losses. Based on vertical, the homeland security segment is expected to lead the market from 2020 to 2025.

Based on end use, the cyber security segment of the homeland security and emergency management market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on end use, the homeland security and emergency management market has been segmented into law enforcement and intelligence gathering, risk and emergency services, border security, maritime security, aviation security, cyber security, critical infrastructure security, and CBRNE security. The cyber security segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cybersecurity solutions are categorized into six major types, namely, network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, wireless security, and others. The increasing deployment of mobile and web-based application security solutions by organizations is expected to lead to the growth of the cyber security market.