Early look at potential rain/snow soaker for Colorado this weekend. What we know, don't know

A week of highs hovering around a spring-like 60 degrees will give way to a moisture-laden storm starting Friday and continuing into Saturday for Fort Collins and much of eastern Colorado.

The storm is still a ways off but here is what we know and don't know, what to watch for and how it will impact Fort Collins, according to the National Weather Service:

What the weather service knows and doesn't know regarding how much rain and snow we can expect

What we know:

High confidence in the storm impacting the area Friday and Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

Highest confidence is for potential heavy, wet snow for mountains, foothills and over the Palmer Divide starting Friday and going through Saturday evening. Confidence is low to medium for potential of heavy snow for I-25 corridor, mainly Saturday.

Rain/snow mix likely for I-25 corridor and east starting Friday night.

What we don't know:

The exact track of the storm.

How much precipitation will come as rain and how much as snow.

How long the storm will stick around.

The magnitude and location of greatest impacts.

What meteorologists are watching as the storm approaches

The key is where the low pressure system sets up. For optimal upslope conditions that produce the most precipitation for Fort Collins and surrounding area, the low needs to set up in the far southeast corner of Colorado next to Kansas and Oklahoma. That's where models show it tracking now.

The other determining factor for precipitation is how slowly or quickly the low pressure moves southeast.

Here is how much precipitation the storm may bring to Larimer County

National Weather Service meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said it looks like rain will start in Larimer County on Friday evening with a better chance of rain turning to snow by Saturday morning.

She said the precipitation amount has been changing but said the area receiving .50 inches to 1 inch of precipitation is "not out of the question.''

Fort Collins could use a good shot of moisture

Russ Schumacher, state climatologist and professor in Colorado State University's Department of Atmospheric Science, said Fort Collins has seen 18.5 inches of snow this season compared to a normal of 26.1 inches for the end of January.

The city has received 1.63 inches of precipitation since Oct. 1 compared to the average of 2.85 inches.

Fort Collins forecast through the weekend

According to the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 64 degrees, calm wind and low around 31.

Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 59, calm wind and low around 31.

Friday: 20% percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. with a high near 49 and low around 30.

Saturday : Rain and snow likely becoming all rain after noon. High near 43 and low around 27.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny with a high near 43 and low around 22.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado in line for weekend of potentially heavy snow storm