The big day is coming. In about two and a half months' time, the Social Security Administration will release its 2020 update that highlights all of the changes to the Social Security program in the upcoming year. Chief among these changes is the highly anticipated cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

COLA is a fancy way of describing the "raise" that the more than 63 million monthly beneficiaries will receive in the upcoming year to account for the inflation they've faced in 2019. With the price of goods and services rising, and more than 3 out of 5 retired workers reliant on Social Security for at least half of their monthly income, you can probably see why most recipients wait on the edge of their seats to find out how much extra they'll be receiving each month, beginning in January 2020.

But before we dive into an early look at Social Security's 2020 COLA, let me briefly walk you through the calculation process so you'll better understand why this is an early look, and why we'll soon have our concrete answer on COLA.

A person holding a Social Security card between their thumb and index finger. More

Image source: Getty Images.

How, exactly, does Social Security determine cost-of-living adjustments?

Since 1975, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) has been the program's inflationary tether. Prior to this, Congress had to call special sessions and vote on whether to increase the amount paid to beneficiaries. Suffice it to say that this was done on an arbitrary basis, and no raises were passed along during the entirety of the 1940s.

The CPI-W has eight core spending categories, each of which have dozens upon dozens of subcategories, all of which bear various weightings for the index. However, not all monthly CPI-W readings, which are published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), are taken into account when determining Social Security's annual COLA. In fact, only readings from the third quarter (July through September) matter. While the other nine months might offer clues as to where inflation is headed and what areas of the economy are experiencing pricing pressures, only the three months during the third quarter actually matter toward determining Social Security's COLA.

When the BLS has announced the CPI-W readings for July, August, and September, the three are added together and divided by three, so as to determine a third-quarter average reading. That figure is then compared to the average CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the previous year. If the average CPI-W reading rises on a year-over-year basis, then beneficiaries receive a raise that's commensurate with the increase, rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. If it somehow declines, which has happened on only three occasions since 1975, then benefits will remain static year over year. Benefits cannot decline due to deflation.