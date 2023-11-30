Early morning apartment fire in Aberdeen affects four units, two people

ABERDEEN - Four units were damaged by an early morning apartment fire Thursday at the Wyndham Condominiums, authorities said.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., Aberdeen Township Police responded to a fire in the area of 48 Winchester Court off State Highway 34, police said. Four units were impacted, with two of them suffering major damage. No injuries were reported.

According to police, the American Red Cross along with Aberdeen and Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management are assisting the victims.

Disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the fire, providing two people with emergency financial assistance for "temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs," according to spokesperson Diane Concannon.

With winter coming, Concannon stressed the importance of fire safety. Tips can be found on the American Red Cross website.

The fire is under investigation by Aberdeen Police, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Monmouth County Fire Marshalls Office, authorities said.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Aberdeen apartment fire impacts four units, two people