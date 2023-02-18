Early-morning argument on Columbus' North Side ends with 21-year-old man shot dead

A 22-year-old Columbus man faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting that killed another man early Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

Responding to several 911 calls reporting a shooting, police found James Shearer, 21, around 4:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ninth Street suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

As officers arrived at the scene, a vehicle was leaving and crashed into parked cars and a fire hydrant, according to police. Both occupants of the vehicle then started running, and police caught them.

Investigators later determined the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Kesterson, 22, of the West Side, had been arguing with Shearer. They accuse Kesterson of getting out a handgun, shooting Shearer and then leaving the scene with an unidentified male.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

