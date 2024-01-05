Early morning Blair Township blaze sends two to hospital

Jan. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — A Blair Township home was ablaze Friday resulting in two residents going to the hospital with injuries, according to Blair Township Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Parker.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house on County Road 633 in Blair Township at approximately 4:20 a.m.

There was one man and one woman inside the house at the time of the fire, both of whom were transported to the hospital with injuries. Their condition and ages were unknown as of this afternoon, according to Parker.

He said fire crews remained at the scene until after 1 p.m. to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

Michigan State Police fire investigators are in the process of figuring out what caused the fire.

Parker and his crew were assisted on the scene by Green Lake Township Emergency Services, Long Lake Township Fire and Rescue, Traverse City Fire Department, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, Paradise Township Emergency Services and the Buckley Volunteer Fire Department.