Early-morning Blair Township house fire injures two

Jan. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — After a Blair Township residence caught fire Friday, the two occupants were injured, Blair Township Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Parker said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house fire on County Road 633, between Hilltop and Norton roads, in Blair Township at 4:20 a.m Friday.

A man and a woman were the only ones inside the house at the time. Both were transported to the hospital; their conditions and ages were unknown as of Friday afternoon, Parker said.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 1:30 p.m. to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

Michigan State Police fire investigators are in the process of determining the cause.

Parker and his crew were assisted at the scene by Green Lake Township Emergency Services, Long Lake Township Fire and Rescue, Traverse City Fire Department, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, Paradise Township Emergency Services and the Buckley Volunteer Fire Department.