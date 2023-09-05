Early morning break-in leads to chase, three arrests

ASHLAND — Three suspects are in custody and a fourth is being sought following an early morning break-in at a local car dealership on Labor Day.

According to a press release issued by the Ashland Police Department, at approximately 4:17 a.m., Ashland Police responded to an alarm at Bill Harris Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Ashland, where officers discovered that the business had been broken into.

Shortly thereafter Sgt. Lee Eggeman located a dark-colored, occupied Honda CRV at a residence on Baney Road, south of the dealership. Eggeman stopped the vehicle; two suspects got out and were arrested.

The driver of the vehicle fled, leading the police on a high-speed pursuit into the county and then back into the city. The pursuit ended when a sheriff's deputy used spike strips and the Honda crashed on US 42, between South Davis Road and East Main Street.

Following the crash, two more suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. According to the press release, a perimeter was established with the aid of the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Highway Patrol of Ashland and Richland County, and at approximately 6:46 a.m., a third suspect was taken into custody.

The fourth suspect remains at large, and there is no description available.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact the Ashland Police at 419-289-1911.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Three arrested, one at large after break-in at Ashland car dealership