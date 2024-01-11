Early morning break-in leads to Wacousta lockdown, ends with arrest

EAGLE TWP. — A Laingsburg man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a break-in that led to Wacousta Elementary School being placed in lockdown.

The 49-year-old man who was seen breaking into a shed about 6:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of West Howe Road was later arrested by the Michigan State Police at Gloria Miller Looking Glass Valley Park in Wacousta.

He is lodged in the Clinton County Jail while awaiting arraignment on a felony charge of breaking and entering, the Michigan State Police said.

"The homeowner had exited his home and saw items from his shed sitting outside of the shed. He then located a subject standing by shed. The suspect fled the area on foot with the homeowner giving chase," the Michigan State Police said in a release.

The homeowner called 911 and troopers from the Lansing post, as well deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter in the area and began searching with a K9 from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was located as he was running through the park in Wacousta.

Wacousta Elementary was put into a lockdown and an alert was sent out to local residents.

"At no time was there believed to be any danger or threat to the public and this was done only as a precautionary measure," the Sheriff's Office said.

The man is on parole for breaking and entering and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for violating his parole, MSP said in a release.

The Lansing Post also was assisted by the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and MSP Hometown Security Team.

