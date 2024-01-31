Early morning bus crash in Southfield injures adult, 5 children

At least four children are being evaluated at the hospital after a collision involving a school bus on West 12 Mile Road in Southfield Wednesday morning.

The crash, reported at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Greenfield and 12 Mile, involved a Chevrolet Cruze and a school bus of children from Crescent Academy.

Officers on the scene reported 33 individuals involved in the crash, with the six injuries transported to a local hospital as non-life-threatening. The six people taken to the hospital include three kids from the school bus, one adult, and two kids from inside of the Chevrolet Cruze.

Southfield Police Department did not respond to immediate requests for comment. This is an ongoing story.

