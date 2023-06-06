Early-morning chase ends with suspect on roof of midtown Sacramento business, sheriff says

A suspect has been arrested following a chase with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Tuesday morning that ended on the roof of a midtown pub.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Freeport Boulevard and Blair Avenue, near Sacramento Executive Airport, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

The vehicle did not stop, and the ensuing pursuit lasted roughly 5 miles until the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot to the roof of Streets Pub and Grub near the corner of J and 18th streets in midtown Sacramento, formerly Streets of London, Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the suspect, described by deputies as a 27-year-old man, eventually surrendered and is in custody.

Deputies said the vehicle was confirmed stolen, a firearm was found inside and the suspect allegedly violated parole. The firearm “is probably why he ran,” Gandhi said.

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, is ineligible for bail in connection with the parole violation and is expected to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday.