Early morning chase by LPD nabs wanted suspect

Mar. 22—Lebanon police were involved in a high-speed chase that ended with a spectacular crash and the capture of a wanted suspect of theft and resisting law enforcement out of Hendricks and Marion counties.

At 2:40 a.m. Monday, a Lebanon officer observed a 2006 black Cadillac speeding on Interstate 65 northbound at the 133 mile marker. The officer reported the car was doing 120 mph. The officer initiated a traffic stop after a few miles after the Cadillac had stalled near the 140 mile marker. After approaching the driver's side window, the officer observed Bradley Moore, 38, of Indianapolis, attempting to restart the vehicle. Moore succeeded and fled north to Clinton County. The ensuing chase saw speeds up to 90 mph with the suspect trying to swerve into and stopping erratically to disable police vehicles.

The chase reached the 164 mile marker before Moore attempted to change directions in a turnaround. The suspect missed stop sticks at two locations before hitting them and ruining his tires at the 141 mile marker. LPD officer Ty Griffin said the vehicle lost its tires and careened into a median barrier at the 138 mile marker.

"At that point he's on rims, he spun out and hit a guardrail," Griffin said. "Then bounced off the guard rail and struck a police vehicle."

After being boxed in by police vehicles, Moore took off on foot. He was apprehended a short time later in the 700 block of Cox Avenue. Throughout the cat and mouse pursuit, Griffin said only one police vehicle reported damage.

No officers were injured in the pursuit. Moore was checked out at Witham Health Services before ending up in the Boone County Jail. His initial charges are OWI, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, reckless driving in a highway work zone, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and leaving the scene of a crash.