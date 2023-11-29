Early morning cold temps with patchy frost greets Central Florida on Wednesday

Coverage is decreased Wednesday morning thanks to higher level clouds across the southern parts of Central Florida.

Temperatures before and around sunrise will be anywhere from the upper 30s to the low 50s, according to NWS Melbourne.

Although they will increase in the afternoon, temperatures will remain below average.

Brevard, Osceola and other northward counties will have temps in the 60s, while Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast temps are expected to be in the low 70s.