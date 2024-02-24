Early morning crash on I-295 ends fatal

Early Saturday morning at approximately 2 a.m., two sedans crashed into each other after they both lost control coming around the curve on State Road 9B.

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that, a maroon Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-295 approaching State Road 9B when a white Nissan Altima was traveling directly to the left of the Accord.

Both cars collided with each other after, “failing to negotiate the curve.”

The accord spun off the road to the right and struck the guardrail barrier. It then rolled down the embankment before comming to a stop.

FHP states that the car became engulfed in fire with the driver still inside.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

After the collision, the Nissan veered left, crossing the express lanes and entering the median where it overturned on its right side before stopping.

