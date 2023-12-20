Early morning crash caused delays on I-77

Danielle Langenfeld

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A crash caused slow downs along I-77 Northbound in Akron early Wednesday morning.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported three vehicles were involved. The crash has since cleared.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were blocked on I-77 North beyond White Pond Dr/Mull Ave after an accident at about 6 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the crash.

