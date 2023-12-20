Early morning crash caused delays on I-77

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A crash caused slow downs along I-77 Northbound in Akron early Wednesday morning.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported three vehicles were involved. The crash has since cleared.

2 right lanes blocked 77 N at White Pond https://t.co/m1FMlySz0j — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 20, 2023

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were blocked on I-77 North beyond White Pond Dr/Mull Ave after an accident at about 6 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the crash.

