Early morning crash leads to arrest in Sunbury

Jul. 5—SUNBURY — A 31-year-old Sunbury man faces charges after city police said he sped away from police in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a residence on North Fifth Street early Tuesday morning.

Juan Reyes, was spotted by police traveling at a high rate of speed on South and Fourth streets near Race Street at 2 a.m., Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said.

When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, Reyes allegedly kept driving, turning onto Chestnut Street. Police said he failed to stop at a stop sign and ran through a red light at Fifth and Market streets before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into 30 N. Fifth Street, Hare said.

No one inside the home was reported to have been injured, Hare said.

Hare said Reyes was taken into custody and appeared to be under the influence. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for blood tests.

Hare said further investigations showed the vehicle Reyes was driving was stolen from an Enterprise rental location in Hartford, Connecticut.

Reyes was taken into custody in Montour County for outstanding warrants and is now incarcerated at the Montour County Jail, Hare said.

Charges are pending, Hare said.

Assisting the Sunbury Police were the Sunbury Fire Department, Americus Ambulance Service, Northumberland and Point Township police departments, and the Mahoning Township Police Department.