Early-morning crash into West Palm Beach canal kills Broward man, 22

WEST PALM BEACH — A 22-year-old Broward County man died early Monday after his car went into a canal near Howard Park, West Palm Beach police said.

Investigators late Monday identified the man as Armenteros Leyva of Pembroke Pines.

City police responded shortly before 4 a.m. to reports of a vehicle in the water along the 1300 block of Parker Avenue, about one-quarter mile south of Okeechobee Boulevard. Officers dove in, pulled Leyva out of the submerged sedan and began CPR. Medical crews took him to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he died.

Traffic homicide investigators determined that Leyva's 2018 Mazda 6 was traveling south on Parker when he lost control and veered in the canal from the west side of the roadway.

According to a police statement, it is believed that either alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Investigators are awaiting the outcome of a report from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man, 22, dies after car's early-morning crash into West Palm canal