Early morning dice game ends in shooting

Jul. 22—TUPELO — A man was shot multiple times during an altercation over illegal gambling.

Tupelo police were called to 679 Southside Drive just after midnight Thursday morning for a shooting. When police responded to the short road just off Daybrite Drive, officers found an adult male victim who had been shot several times.

The victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with serious injuries. Officials believe he will survive.

"Witnesses advised that an illegal dice game had led to an argument," said Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald. "Conflicting statements indicated that one or two black males had attempted to rob the victim and the shooting occurred."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com