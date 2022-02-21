Early morning drive through Northwest Visalia ends in handcuffs for man fleeing police

An early morning drive through Northwest Visalia ended in handcuffs for a 30-year-old man on probation.

At 2:59 a.m. Monday, an officer tried to make a traffic stop near Shirk Street and Goshen Avenue in Visalia's Industrial Park. It's unclear why the stop was initiated.

The driver didn't pull over and continued southbound Shirk, then turned east onto Hurley Avenue near the elementary school.

Police continued to chase the suspect.

As the pursuit continued along Hurley, the officer called the chase off as the driver approached Akers Street, Sgt. Mike Short said. Police feared that as they approached more populated areas things could turn dangerous for the public.

The suspect vehicle continued east on Hurley, just past Willow Glen Park and school.

A few minutes later, Visalia dispatchers received reports that a vehicle crashed into a parked car at Linwood Street and Douglas Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered the car that slammed into the parked car was the suspect fleeing from officers earlier. No one was injured in the crash, according to Short.

The driver — identified as Walter Lewis — ran from the car but was arrested by officers after a short chase.

Lewis was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of failure to yield, resisting arrest, and numerous outstanding warrants. Lewis has several drug and property crimes convictions, according to court records.

His bail is set at $235,000.He's expected in court Wednesday.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content for the Salinas Californian.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Morning drive through Northwest Visalia ends in handcuffs for man fleeing police