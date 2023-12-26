Early morning fog to give way to mild weather across Central Florida

Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

Dangerous fog conditions are expected across northern Central Florida on Tuesday morning as the region expects a mild weather day ahead as a cool front moves through by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather advisory states visibility could drop to less than a mile especially in northern Lake and Volusia counties, but that foggy conditions could spread into other Central Florida as well. Conditions should dissipate by 9 a.m., the NWS stated.

Tuesday’s highs will be slightly above normal for this time of year reaching the mid- to upper 70s my mid-afternoon.

A low pressure area across the southwest Florida coast will be sucked up across Central Florida today brining a 30% chance for rain for some areas, but also cooler, drier air after it moves through.

Overnight lows will dip to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Recommended Stories