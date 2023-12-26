Early morning fog to give way to mild weather across Central Florida

Dangerous fog conditions are expected across northern Central Florida on Tuesday morning as the region expects a mild weather day ahead as a cool front moves through by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather advisory states visibility could drop to less than a mile especially in northern Lake and Volusia counties, but that foggy conditions could spread into other Central Florida as well. Conditions should dissipate by 9 a.m., the NWS stated.

Tuesday’s highs will be slightly above normal for this time of year reaching the mid- to upper 70s my mid-afternoon.

A low pressure area across the southwest Florida coast will be sucked up across Central Florida today brining a 30% chance for rain for some areas, but also cooler, drier air after it moves through.

Overnight lows will dip to the upper 50s and low 60s.