Early morning Fort Worth shooting leaves one injured, police say

An early morning shooting Tuesday left one man injured, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Police were notified of the incident after a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who police did not identify, told officers he was shot at a business near the intersection of North Riverside Drive and Race Street, but after further investigation, police said he was shot near Pharr Street and Trinity River.

The man was able to bring himself to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests, police said. The police department’s Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting.