Early morning gunfire results in arrest of Terre Haute man

Sep. 3—Update: 4:43 p.m. Original Post: 8:49 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

A Terre Haute man faces criminal recklessness and other charges in connection with gunfire early Friday in downtown Terre Haute.

Yantre Jermain Edwards, 21, was arrested in a parking lot outside Indiana State University's Federal Hall at Seventh and Cherry Streets.

About 3:51 a.m., several city police officers were in the area of Seventh and Wabash Avenue when they heard several gunshots nearby. The officers investigated and were at Seventh and Cherry when they heard more gunfire.

Officers found a suspect attempting to drive away from a parking spot in the alley between Federal Hall and the Highland Quarter Apartments. Officers stopped Edwards, who said he had been firing a gun into the air.

Shell casings were found outside Edwards' vehicle, police said, and two firearms were seized as evidence.

Officers also saw broken glass and determined a third floor window of Federal Hall was damaged by gunfire. Although custodial staff was inside the building when the gunfire occurred, no one was injured.

Police also questioned a woman in another vehicle who said she was with Edwards when he fired the handgun into the air. The woman said she did not know why Edwards shot the gun, but said "boys are just stupid."

The woman was released from the scene.

Edwards failed field sobriety tests at the scene, and registered a .97 blood-alcohol content when tested at the ISU Police Department.

Officers arrested Edwards in connection with this incident on charges of criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.

He was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 5:09 a.m.

At a hearing Vigo Superior Court 5, Judge Matthew Sheehan set bail at $15,000 cash. Edwards has a Jan. 13 court date.