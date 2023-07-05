One person was killed and another person was injured early Wednesday morning after a shooting near Downtown.

Columbus police responded around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Kerr Street in Italian Village for a report of a shooting.

Two victims were found. Paramedics pronounced one dead at the scene by paramedics. The other victim was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Columbus police have not yet released the identities of the people involved or any information on possible suspects.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Early morning Italian Village shooting leaves one dead, one injured