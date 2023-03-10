Early morning knock on door leads to arrests

Mar. 9—At 1:30 on Monday morning, a woman knocked on the front of a residence in Gladeville.

She and her boyfriend were later arrested on drug and weapons possession charges.

A resident on McCrary Road called the Wilson County Sheriff's Office to request a deputy to investigate Sarah Marie Nagy's suspicious behavior. Nagy, 23, had asked the homeowner to take her to get gas, and due to the car's location, the homeowner called law enforcement.

"Given the situation where it's 1:30 in the morning, most people would call their local law enforcement agency if they're stuck in a situation where they're out of gas," Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Captain Scott Moore said. "Given the location where the car was, which I believe was at the overpass of ((Interstate) 840 on McCrary Road, to where the resident was, it was a pretty good ways from where the car was stationary. I believe the homeowner had a bunch of red flags that were popping up and felt the need to call law enforcement."

After a deputy was dispatched, he found a gray Chevy Impala with it's hazard lights on. Inside was driver Gary Britt, 44, who told the deputy that Nagy was walking to the store to buy gas.

"While the deputy was speaking to the driver, there were some statements that were made that drugs were present in the vehicle," Moore said. "If somebody gives admission to drugs in the vehicle, then that would give us probable cause to search."

After talking to Britt, a search was performed on the vehicle.

"Through searching the vehicle and searching Sarah Nagy's purse, (we) found drugs and two firearms," Moore said. "Were they going to do something with those? Who knows. But drugs and weapons don't mix."

Both methamphetamine and marijuana were found during the search alongside paraphernalia.

Britt and Nagy were taken into custody and booked into the Wilson County Jail. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement believes that it was an isolated incident and that there was no specific targeting of the area, subdivision or neighborhood.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan stated in a press release. "There has been no evidence throughout the investigation that this particular area where the crime occurred is being targeted. As always, if anyone observes suspicious activity or behavior going on, it's important to contact your local law enforcement agency."