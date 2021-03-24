Early morning pursuits end in arrest, citation

Appeal Staff Report, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 24—Sutter County Sheriff's deputies were taken on two separate pursuits within the span of an hour early Sunday morning, with both incidents leading to either a citation or an arrest.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a patrol deputy in the 1300 block of Geneva Street noticed a motorcycle being driven recklessly. When the deputy attempted to make contact, the driver allegedly evaded. A pursuit ended near the Fifth Street Bridge where the driver became stuck in the mud.

The suspect reportedly attempted to flee on foot and climbed over an eight foot fence but ended up falling to the ground, causing him to break his foot. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Lamont Keller, of Marysville.

Keller was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He was cited and released.

Around 1:20 a.m., a sheriff's deputy fueling up his vehicle observed a man sitting in a parked vehicle at a nearby business allegedly smoking from a methamphetamine pipe. The deputy attempted to make contact with the man, who fled in his vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated near Garden Highway. Working with California Highway Patrol, a spike strip was deployed, leading to the suspect yielding. Alexander Gallup, 27, of Yuba City was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail before being released with a court date.

