Early-morning responders recover the body of a deceased man in downtown Bellingham

Bellingham police recovered the body of a deceased man Tuesday following a report of an unresponsive person on a sidewalk near East Holly Street and Railroad Avenue.

Officers responded to a call around 6:05 a.m. regarding an unresponsive male in his 40s. Although life-saving efforts were made, they were not able to resuscitate the man, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy with the Bellingham Police Department.

Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to the city, and a cause of death remains under investigation.