Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and met with a female in her 20′s that sustained a gunshot wound to her hand. From talking to the victim, officers were able to determine that the shooting incident occurred in the 1700 Bermuda Rd.

Reports say that she is currently in surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes unit was notified and is currently working the shooting investigation.

JSO is currently talking with witnesses and have learned that an altercation occurred between the victim and a known suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

