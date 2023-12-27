Early morning shooting the day after Christmas leaves 1 dead in Phoenix

Phoenix police reported that a man from Phoenix is dead after being shot in the early morning hours the day after Christmas.

Sergeant Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, stated that officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 39th and Northern avenues. Upon arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Mark Maldonado inside his own home with a gunshot wound.

Krynsky said the fire department responded to treat Maldonado, but he died from his injuries on the scene.

Officers interviewed multiple individuals who were present in the house during the shooting, leading them to detain one man initially. However, as homicide detectives arrived to conduct a more in-depth investigation, they opted to release him, as explained by Krynsky.

There currently have no suspects in custody, and detectives are still investigating the situation to find out more.

If anyone has information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix the day after Christmas