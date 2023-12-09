Early morning shooting in DeBeque

DEBEQUE, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in DeBeque early this Friday morning.

Two people called 911 this morning shortly before 7 a.m. to report a shooting at a home in DeBeque. Emergency responders transported a man to the hospital, but no arrests were made.

Officials believe the two parties involved know each other and there is no further threat to the public at this time.

