Early morning shooting in Fort Worth injures 1

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent a man to a hospital.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m., and police were called to the 6600 block of Brentwood Stair Road.

Officers were flagged down by MedStar, which was already on scene.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. It was found that he had been shot at a home.

He was taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and where it happened.